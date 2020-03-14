Margaret Chapin Thomas

Margaret "Peggy" Chapin Thomas, age 94 and 11 months, died peacefully with loving family around her at Morningstar Assisted Living in Sparks on March 3, 2020.

Peggy was born April 2, 1925, in Madison, SD to John Hallom and Mary Ann "Mae" (Bettmeng) Chapin. She grew up in Winfred, SD with five sisters. She attended Winfred High School where she played on the basketball team and was a member of the choir. Peggy graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1943. After high school she attended Yankton College in Yankton, SD and graduated with a degree in education in 1948. Peggy moved back to Winfred after college where she taught in the high school for 2 years, before moving on to teach in Wall, SD and Cody, WY for short periods before arriving in Fallon, NV.

It was while teaching elementary school in Fallon she met S. Paul Thomas, a fellow teacher and her future husband. They were married on June 14, 1959 in Winfred, SD. They moved from Fallon to Reno in 1961 and in 1964 they purchased the home in Sparks where she lived for 55 years. Peggy taught for 25 years in Washoe County elementary schools including Alice Maxwell, Sun Valley and Lemon Valley. She retired in 1993.

Peggy had a beautiful singing voice. She began singing in her church and school choirs in Winfred. She taught choir in schools and was active in church choirs throughout her life. Peggy was a very active member of Sparks United Methodist Church for many years. In her later years she enjoyed reading, working sudoku puzzles and watching bull riding and other sports on TV. Peggy moved to Morningstar Assisted Living in 2019. While there she enjoyed dining with her friends and chatting with the staff.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Rosemary Chapin, Maxine Nelson, Shirley Dunlap and Joan Elliot.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, S. Paul Thomas; daughter Carla (Richard) Nelson of Arlington, WA; son Erick (Caroline) Thomas of Sparks; granddaughters Rhiannon Nelson and Elisabeth Thomas; and the best group of nieces and nephews any aunt could ask for.

The family would like to thank the staff of Morningstar Assisted living for the love, care and compassion they showed her during her time there.

A Celebration of Life followed by a reception will be held on March 16, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Sparks United Methodist Church in Sparks. Burial will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley following the reception.