Donald Luther Hildebrandt, 87, of Brookings, died on March 5, 2020, at Brookings Health System.

Services were held Mon., March 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Brookings.

He was born on May 11, 1932, at Madison to Paul and Susan (Gould) Hildebrandt. He married Dolores Ann Erks on Feb. 5, 1951; she died in 1986. He later married Marleen Swenson.

Survivors include 1 son, Rick of Brookings; 2 daughters, Luann Lunt of Brookings, and Linda Werner of SeaTac, Wash.

