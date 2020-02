Joanne Owens, 85, of Mitchell, formerly of Madison, died on Feb. 15, 2020, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab.

Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Feb. 22, 2020, at Madison United Methodist church with burial in Graceland Cemetery at Madison.

Visitation is Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., at the church.

The Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell is in charge of arrangements.