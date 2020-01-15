Clayton Reinicke, 86 of Arlington, SD passed away, Saturday January 11, 2020.

Clayton Fred Reinicke was born March 9, 1933 in Lake County, South Dakota on a farm near Madison, the son of Fred C. and Mable (Wendelboe) Reinicke. He graduated from Beadle High School in Madison. Following high school he served in the US Army from 1953-1955. Clayton married Norma Eilertson in 1955 at Lawton, OK. Clayton and his wife Norma farmed and for years operated a carpet and furniture store near Arlington. He enjoyed meeting and working with many people and formed many friendships over the years.

Clayton continued to farm until recently and always enjoyed doing projects and fixing most anything. His relaxation was being on the farm and in his shop. He always gave priority to his family and enjoyed each moment spent with each of them.

Clayton is survived by his wife Norma of 64 years; son Daryl (Ginny) Reinicke of Rapid City, SD; granddaughters, Darcy, Andrea and Tara; daughter Dawn Reinicke of Sioux Falls, SD; and granddaughter, Betsy; great-grandsons, Broeden, Cooper, William and Leo; two sisters, Elaine (Chuck) McCluskey of Arlington, SD and Phyllis Algaier of Madison, SD; and many nieces and nephews.

Clayton is preceded in death by his parents; brother Dean Reinicke; and sister Deloris Reed.

The Reinicke family would like to thank the Avantara-Arlington staff for their wonderful care and support.

Clayton's family would like memorials given to the Arlington American Legion Post 42.

Funeral services for Mr. Reinicke will be at 10:30 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Arlington United Methodist Church with Pastor Joleen Pietrzak officiating. Burial will be in the Arlington City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington and preceding services in the church on Friday.