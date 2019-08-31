Lillian Hagg, age 98, of Madison, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home.

Funeral service will be 11 AM on Tuesday, September 3rd at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Dirk Hagmaier officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Monday at Weiland Funeral Chapel and will continue on Tuesday one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.

Lillian Irene Kopperud was born on a farm near Lake Preston, SD, the daughter of Arthur & Nellie (Knudson) Kopperud. She graduated from Lake Preston High School and began working at the local creamery, which is where she met her future husband. On March 20, 1951, she married Arthur Hagg in Lake Preston. They made their home in Dell Rapids for a couple of years before moving to Lake Herman. In 1965, they moved to Franklin and in 1975, they moved back to Lake Herman and have been there ever since.

For many years, she attended area craft shows with her husband, did baking, tended to her gardens and rode around the state park with Arthur. She thoroughly enjoyed all holidays. It was time to spend with her family, but she also would decorate the inside of the house. Lillian would bake cookies & candies and she was famous for her Krumkake. When the weather was nice, she loved to be outdoors and go for picnics, which gave her an opportunity to make her potato salad and fried chicken that many people found to be very delicious. In her spare time, Lillian was a fan of watching the Wheel of Fortune, Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal.

She will be remembered by her two daughters, Nancy Peterson of Wentworth and Jean Hagg of Madison; two sisters-in-law, Ellen Hagg of Madison and Vivian Sneve of Worley, ID; many nieces & nephews and family friends, Mike & Jay Conklin.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; siblings, Alice Lolling, Herb Kopperud, Milford Kopperud, Nels Kopperud, Roy Kopperud, Mildred Satrum, Gladys Arneson, Lavern Asslesen, Doty Christensen, Nellie Ann Pederson and family friend, Russ Beldin.