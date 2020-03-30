Robert Larson

Robert "Tank" Larson, age 78, of Chester, SD, passed away at his daughter's home in Madison on March 28th, 2020. Due to the current CDC guidelines, a private family gathering will be held. A gathering for all friends and family will be announced at a later date.

Robert Lee Larson was born to Hans and Florence (Klante) Larson on March 24, 1942 in a blizzard at home in rural Redwood County, MN. He came into this world with a twin brother and was number 9 out of 11 children. In 1960, he graduated from Belview High School in Belview, MN.

Robert served his country in the US Army for 2 years and was honorably discharged in 1964. He returned home and married the love of his life, Georgia, in 1965 and from this union three children were born.

As a little boy, Bob knew that he wanted to be a farmer. In 1972, he bought his farm in rural Chester, SD. This was his pride and joy, next to his kids and grandkids! Bob worked numerous construction jobs throughout his life to pay for his farm and provide for his family. He was known for his welding skills and rebar tying skills.

Bob also had a passion for hunting and fishing. He took many deer and antelope hunting trips with friends. He also enjoyed trapshooting and joined the leagues in Colman and Colton. Bob will be remembered for his laugh, sense of humor, "John Wayne" walk and his kindness.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; oldest son, Christian (1985); and his wife, Georgia (2006).

Grateful for experiencing his life are his children, Scott Larson of Chester, SD and Gabrielle (Derrick) Nielsen of Madison, SD; three grandchildren, Karlie Griebel of Jasper, MN, Ashlynn and Brody Nielsen, both of Madison, SD; three sisters, Yvonne Gieser, Mavis (Marvin) Castle, Lois Nelson; and numerous other family and friends.

