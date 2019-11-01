Joy Eide-Moore

Joy L. Eide-Moore, age 63, Johnson City, TN passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Moore was born in Madison, South Dakota and the daughter of the late Stan and Jacqueline Eide. She was a United States Air Force veteran. She was an accountant and enjoyed spending time with her family, horseback riding and taking care of the farm.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Stephen Moore, Johnson City; two daughters, Amy Chambers (Michael), Ashland, Kentucky and Maria Moore, Johnson City; three grandchildren, Caroline Chambers, Catherine Chambers, both of Ashland, Kentucky and Aliyah Bates, Johnson City; sister, Anita Murphy; two brothers, Steve Eide and Carter Eide; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday prior to the service. Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Michael Chambers, Carter Eide, Victor Eide, Jesse Weger, Travis Weger, Thomas Moore, Eric Murray and Chad Murray. Condolences may be sent to the Moore family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821