Duane S. "Dewey" Hyland, 69, of Ramona, died on Feb. 18, 2020, at Madison Regional Health System.

Services begin at 1:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22, at Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda. Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Ellsworth Funeral Home.

Hyland was born on Oct. 17, 1950. He married Vicki Boer on Feb. 10, 1971; she died on Sept. 20, 1978. He married Barb Hansen on July 14, 1979.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; and 4 sons, Rob, Ryan, Russell and Riley.

www.ellsworthfh.com