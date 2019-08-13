August 13, 2019

Sharon Hvam - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Sharon Hvam

Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 2:16 pm

Sharon Hvam By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Sharon Hvam, age 78, of Fedora, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls with family by her side. Private family graveside services will be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.willoughbyfh.com
