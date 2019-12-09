Veronica Kappenman, age 88, of Madison, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 11th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Tuesday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:15 AM at Weiland Funeral Chapel followed by procession to the church for Mass. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. Memorials can be directed to St. Thomas Catholic School, 401 N. Van Eps Ave., Madison, SD 57042.

Veronica Delores Kappenman was born September 11, 1931 in Sioux Falls to C. Martin and Martha (Feyder) Carroll. She attended Cathedral grade school and high school. She worked as a receptionist at a medical clinic in Sioux Falls, SD. On August 23, 1952, she married Robert Kappenman. They started their life together by farming near Montrose, SD. They then moved to Madison, SD and raised their family of 9 children.

Veronica was a devoted wife and mother and a devout Catholic. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and she worked as a lunch lady at St. Thomas School. One of her favorite activities was spending time with her coffee club, which met together for over 50 years.

Grateful for having shared her life are her six sons: David (Vickie) of Sioux Falls, Ralph (Kathy) of Hutchinson, KS, Richard (Linda) of Batesville, MS, Ronald (Cheryl) of Sioux Falls, Leo (Mandy) of Brandon and Martin (Elizabeth) of St. Paul, MN; three daughters, Charlotte (Joe) Hughes of Azle, TX, Carol (Rick) Shaver of Madison, and Dee (Tom) Schlotterback of Sioux Falls; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Rev. Roger Carroll of St. Paul, MN.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; two brothers, Rev. Howard Carroll and Charles "Chuck" Carroll; and her sister and brother-in-law, Maxine (Carroll) and Larry Dhaemers.