Joshua Anderson

Joshua Leon Anderson, 39, of Wentworth, SD, passed away on the evening of February 14, 2020 as the result of a vehicle accident.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison with Pastor Elizabeth Pagnotta officiating. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, February 19 with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.

Joshua was born to Leon and Marsha (Bartling) Anderson on December 1, 1980 in Scottsbluff, NE. He grew up in Madison and Wentworth and graduated from Chester High School in 1999 where he was involved in FFA.

As a boy, he loved the outdoors. He learned to hunt with his father and family members, and spent a lot of time on his sister and brother-in-law's farm. He loved to work with animals and run equipment. After high school he worked for Johnson dairy farm for a short time until he started working for Dakota Ethanol, where he's been employed for the last 19 years. He has also worked for Bunkers Farms for the last several years during planting and harvest.

He is a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Madison. He married Amanda Jorgenson of Orland in February, 2000. From this union, they have three children; Jada Mae, Morgan Lee and Wyatt Joshua.

Josh's pride and joy was his children. In addition to attending their events, he spent time with them on his acreage with family pets and horses. Josh prioritized his time with family and friends. Josh enjoyed his work. His co-workers are part of his extended family and the source of many friendships. He used his vacation time from Dakota Ethanol to farm with the Bunkers. It wasn't work, it was what he loved to do.

He also had many side projects of cutting and putting up hay. He was first to help any friend with their own project. Josh had many friends, and everyone knew him as the kind person who would do anything for anybody. He had a kind and gentle nature that made you feel at ease.

He is survived by his children, Jada, Morgan and Wyatt; his parents, Leon and Marsha; and siblings, Laura (Dave) Johnson, Rob (Karla) Anderson and Amy (Jim) Shafer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and 4 uncles.

Kinzley Funeral Home of Madison has been entrusted with the arrangements.