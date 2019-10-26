Elaine Pederson

Elaine Harriet Sterud was born April 18, 1940 in Parker, SD, the daughter of Joseph & Cora (Westley) Sterud. She was baptized in Parker just prior to moving with her parents to Chester, which would be her home for the next several years. Elaine graduated from Chester High School in 1958 and attended Stewart's School of Hairstyling in Sioux Falls graduating in 1959. On July 12, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Pederson in Chester and in 1965, they moved to Madison, where they raised their four boys. Besides her duties as a stay-at-home mom, Elaine started working at Spies in 1966. She started as a cashier and eventually became the bookkeeper working there for 47 years. Elaine was a member of the "Red Hatters" and BPW (Business Professional Women), Lake Co. Snowmobilers' Club and the MHS Boosters. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church since 1965, where she was active in teaching Sunday School and held many other positions over the years. Her love of singing moved her to join the church choir and she played the piano as often as she could. Her children fondly remember Elaine using the piano as an alarm to get the kids out of bed! Some of Elaine's pastimes were playing bingo, card games, camping and cheering on her Green Bay Packers. She always made time to attend the activities of her children, but also her grandchildren. Spending time with her family was a joy, but her grandchildren were the center of her world.