Genevieve Matson, 101, of Ramona, SD passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Avantara Care and Rehab in Arlington, SD.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison with family present one hour prior to the service.

Genevieve Schlisner was born June 8, 1918 to Edward and Millie (Bresee) Schlisner in Ramona, SD. She grew up in the Ramona area and graduated from Ramona High School. Gen married Enoch on Watermelon Day in Lake Preston on Sept. 6, 1937. They moved to a farm 7 miles east of Oldham and five years later to a farm in the Ramona area. After the house burned in 1955, they moved to the Keene farm, then in 1963 to the house in town.

After the children left she worked at Wenk's in Madison, cooked at the Ramona School, did painting and papering. She loved camping, gardening, and quilting but her favorite was cooking. She moved to assisted living when she was 98. She was a lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Millie Schlisner; and 4 brothers, Harold, Lyle, Eddie and Leonard.

She is survived by 4 children; Eugene (Barb) Matson of Lincoln, NE, Roger (Marilyn) Matson of Ramona, Judy Hargitt of Lincoln NE, and Nanci (Bernie) Eskildsen of Wenatchee, WA. She has 11 grandchildren, 20 greats and 7 great-greats.

