Edward Hexom, 86, of Wentworth, died on July 29, 2019, at his residence.

Graveside services are pending. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery with military honors provided by the Madison VFW and Madison American Legion.

Hexom was born on Dec. 27, 1932, at Madison to Edward M. and Myrtle (Rovang) Hexom.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

The Weiland Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.