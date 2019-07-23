Arlie Raastad

Arlie H. Raastad, age 82, of Madison, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday, at the funeral home.

Arlie Hans Raastad was born in Vienna, SD, on July 7, 1937, to Arvid and Alice (Bossen) Raastad. He attended country school, then Vienna, before graduating from Hazel in 1955. Following graduation, he worked on the railroad and then grain elevators where he eventually managed elevators in Castlewood, Mt. Vernon, Madison, and Sinai. On January 13, 1958, he married Joyce Christensen of Bryant and together they had three daughters.

Arlie enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved socializing over a cup of coffee with his friends at One Stop. He also enjoyed pheasant hunting, fishing, working with tools, and he was a faithful reader of the newspaper.

He is survived by his wife Joyce; three daughters, Vickie (Albert) Sarcletti, Debra Wilde, and Pamela (Eric) Bjork; three grandchildren, Dylan Wilde, Taelor Wilde, and Aaron Sarcletti; one great-grandchild, Brodie; and two brothers, Arnell and David.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, LouAnn Piorkowski.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.