Shirley Piper, age 89, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Avantara Care Center in Salem.

Memorial service will be 2 PM on Saturday, September 7th at the First Presbyterian Church, Madison, with Pastor Mark Werner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Weiland Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be sent to: Twin Lakes Animal Clinic, 45305 SD Hwy 34, Madison, SD 57042 to care for pets without a funding source.

Shirley Evelyn Piper was born July 17, 1930 in Madison, SD, the daughter of Harold M. Piper, Sr. & Evelyn Downs. She enjoyed reading, music and her many pets. She loved her family & friends, including her AA friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Lamp (Steve Nelson) of St. Paul and Debbie Detmer of Seattle; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Harold Jr.; two sisters, Joan Williams & Patricia Erickson and one son, Kurt Lamp.