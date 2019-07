Joel Bresser, age 64, formerly of Madison, died on June 9, 2019, in San Diego, Calif., after a 7-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Survivors include his partner, Cindy Wrightson; a son Adam and a daughter Sara, both of Houston, Texas; a sister, Karen (Randy) Rehling of Sioux Falls; and a niece, Allison (Nate) Rehling, Fargo, N.D.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.