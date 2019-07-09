Doug Algra, 67, of Bruce, passed away on July 5, 2019, at his home following a long battle with various health issues.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the First Reformed Church in Volga, South Dakota, beginning at 10:30 A.M. Burial will immediately follow the service at Trinity Cemetery in Volga. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the First Reformed Church from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M.

Douglas Wayne Algra was born on April 28, 1952, to Alfred and Evelyn (VanHoepen) Algra at the Volga Hospital in Volga, South Dakota. Doug attended Oakwood District #51 country school until fifth grade, when he was transferred to Volga Public School. He graduated from the Sioux Valley School District in 1970.

Throughout his childhood, Doug grew up on the family farm in rural Bruce, South Dakota, learning the essentials of farming from his father. Alfred instilled a passion for farming in Doug that never left, and he continued to farm and live at the family farm until the time of his passing.

Doug had two central joys in his life, farming and basketball. Doug could often be found attending Sioux Valley basketball games, but he truly loved his beloved South Dakota State University Jackrabbits men's and women's basketball teams. Although he was a man of few words, Doug also found great happiness in spending time with his family. He was a member of the First Reformed Church in Volga.

Doug is survived by his siblings, Darwin Algra, of Madison, SD, Nancy (Dan) Parriott of Brookings, SD, and Beth (Rollyn) Clapp of Volga, SD; aunt, Perry VanHoepen; special cousin who assisted Doug on the farm, Terry VanHoepen; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Chura, Melissa Sackreiter, Nathanael Clapp, Nickolas Clapp and Hattie Clapp; great-nieces, Ryann Chura and Elah Chura; great-nephews: Dillen Sheeley, Nollen Sheeley, Cooper Sackreiter, and Maddox Sackreiter.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Evelyn Algra; his maternal and paternal grandparents; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.