Janet Richardson, 89, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Madison, died on Jan. 30, 2020.

Memorial services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Feb. 8, at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Rhonda (Scott) Reiners of Lennox, and Nancy Richardson of Bellevue, Ky.; 4 sons, Jerry (Jodi) of Parker, Colo., Steve (Cheri) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Kevin (Tracy) of Sioux Falls, and Col. David (Kelly) of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister, Barb (Kenny) Kampshoff.

She was preceded in death by her husband Morris, and 4 siblings.