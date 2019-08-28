Connie Behrens

Constance (Connie) Jean Behrens, age 68 passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Madison Regional Health surrounded by family.

Per Connie's request, there will be no funeral service. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. Memorials can be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison for the Trinity Care Fund.

Constance Lemme was born on April 15, 1951 in Madison. She cherished her memories of growing up on Lake Madison with her numerous siblings. She married Lowell Behrens on December 22, 1979. They spent their marriage traveling for Lowell's various construction jobs, and Connie loved every moment of it. They also owned L&C Gas Mart in Colton together.

She enjoyed gardening, rummaging, spending time with her mom, sending cards to show her love, and keeping in touch with all of her family and friends.

Thankful for having shared her life are her 6 brothers, Ralph (Vicky) Lemme of Holiday Island, AR, Wayne (Kathy) Lemme of Sioux Falls, Steve (Maureen) Lemme of Seward, AK, Daniel (Gayla) Lemme of Madison, Ronald (Virginia) Lemme of Wentworth, Timothy (JoAnn) Lemme of Sioux Falls; her 2 stepdaughters, Torine Cook of Flagstaff, AZ, Brenda (Randy) Anthes of New River, AZ; her 3 grandchildren, Angela (Kevin) Donlin of Madison, Brian (Alex) Behrens of Alexandria, Joseph Woodland of Phoenix, AZ; her 4 great-grandchildren, Derrick, Nadine, Ella, and a newborn, Zoey; her 3 beloved uncles, Norman (Trudy) Aartun, Terry (Marlys) Aartun, Orlin Aartun; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Steven Behrens; stepson, Lowell Behrens Junior; parents Tillman and Jean Lemme; sister, Rosalie Lemme; and her nephews, Jason and Thomas Lemme.

Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.heritagesfsd.com