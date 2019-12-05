David Larson, age 82, of Madison, formerly of Nunda, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Heritage Senior Living.

A funeral service will be 2 PM on Friday, December 6th at Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda with Rev. Phillip Hofinga officiating. Visitation will be 1-2 PM at the church. Burial will be in Lake Madison Lutheran Cemetery with military honors provided by the Nunda American Legion Post 105.

David Jerome Larson was born January 10, 1937 to George and Aletta (Opstedahl) Larson. David attended elementary school in rural Nunda and graduated from Augustana Academy. He continued his education at Augustana College and earned a degree in Education. David served his country in the US Army and after his honorable discharge, returned home to the Nunda area. He farmed and made many long and lasting friendships. His friends and Jesus, his Savior, were his greatest treasure and provided him with comfort and care throughout his lifetime.

As a young man, David was especially talented mechanically. He built and rebuilt many cars, trucks and motorcycles. While he was in grade school at South Prairie Queen, he drove an old truck, which he had renovated, taking his younger brother Paul and niece Pam to school. David later built a motorbike to ride to Bible school at Lake Madison Lutheran Church and rebuilt an old blue Indian motorcycle, which he rode to high school at Augustana Academy in Canton, SD. It delighted David to tell the story about how he had purchased the Indian motorcycle for $100, removed the gas tank, filled it with rocks, shook it to remove the rust and rode it away.

David loved his church family and all of the pastors over the years that served Grace Lutheran Church. He served on the church council, was involved in visitation through the M-2 program at the SD Penitentiary, was a Gideon of the Madison camp and a member of the American Legion.

After retiring from farming, David enjoyed early morning coffee at the Nunda Fire Hall, meals at the Nunda cafe and coffee at Rutland and Brookings with friends. He was also a frequent visitor of friends who were in the local nursing care and assisted living facilities in the area.

David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lester and Paul; sister, Lorraine Brandt; brother-in-law, Erwin Brandt and sister-in-law, Phyllis Larson.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family of David would like to extend a special thank you to Becky Brown, Katera Johnson and all of the staff at Heritage Senior Living for creating a great home for David. A special thank you goes to Pastor Phillip Hofinga for ministering and many visits to David during these last past years.

Arrangements are entrusted to Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. Memorials can be directed to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or www.gideons.org.