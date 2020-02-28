Robert Sheffield

Robert "Bob" Sheffield, 76, of Highmore, died on Feb. 23, 2020, at Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital, Miller.

Funeral services with military honors will begin at 10:30 a.m., Sat., Feb. 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Highmore, with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Platte Cemetery at Platte. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the church.

Sheffield was born on Sept. 13, 1943, the eighth of nine children born to William and Dena (Vander Heiden) Sheffield. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1962. He played football for four years. He was most proud to tell of his freshman team losing all their games, but then would go on to only lose one game combined his junior and senior years. After his senior season, he was selected first-team All-State as an interior lineman by the South Dakota Sportswriters. He attended Huron College for one semester where he was recruited to play football.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1965; he was a private stationed at Fort Irwin, Calif. He served his country for two years until his honorable discharge in 1967. More recently, he served as the Hyde County Veterans Service Officer for the past 15 years.

He married Laurie Schultz in December 1968 at Mitchell. He soon started as a salesman for the Mormon Feed Company. They farmed near Madison and later near Carthage in the 1970s and early '80s before moving to Highmore in 1984. They took over the bowling alley in 1986 and named it Bob's Thunderbird Lanes. Even when you called him at home, most times he'd still answer the phone, "Bowling Alley."

Family was important to Bob; he was the favorite babysitter among the grandkids because "No" was not in his vocabulary. He enjoyed watching and talking about the NFL, the NBA and South Dakota state high school basketball tournaments. He had a knack and the patience for fixing almost anything for his family, especially when it came to working on cars. This included later in his life when he began collecting and rebuilding Willy's jeeps.

One of his proudest accomplishments was raising four kids to go on and obtain a bachelor's degree from a four-year university.

Survivors include his wife, Laurie of Highmore; three daughters and two sons, Sarrah (Chad) Liedtke of Nunda, Roxanne (Brett) Stevens of Miller, Rhonda Baloun of Highmore, Rob Sheffield of Rapid City, and Ryan Sheffield of Highmore; nine grandchildren, Hailey, Preston, Cori, Sydney, Perri, Whitley, Lauryn, Chad and Wesley Robert; his brother, Charles (Wanda) Sheffield of Madison; and his sister, Clara McIver of Cheney, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: John, Fred, Don, Ed and Bill; one sister, Bonnie; her special friend Ron Finnerty; one brother-in-law, Walt McIver; and two sisters-in-law, Alice Sheffield and Norma Sheffield.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore is in charge of arrangements.

www.familyfuneralhome.net