January 22, 2020

Robert Lee - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Robert Lee

Posted: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:11 pm

Robert Lee

Robert V. Lee, 92, of Flandreau, died on Jan. 17, 2020, at the Avera Brady Home in Mitchell.

A private service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lee was born on July 7, 1927, near Colman to Julius and Gladys (Peterson) Lee. He married Darlene Loiseau on Sept. 8, 1928. She died on Nov. 21, 2015. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and graduated from SDSU.

Survivors include his daughter, Connie (Richard) Popejoy of Dimock; son Bill (Dawn) of Colman; four great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and one granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister Lois Kension; and a grandson.

