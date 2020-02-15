Michael O'Loughlen

Michael Patrick O'Loughlen, 76, of Columbus, NM, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Las Cruces, NM.

Michael was born on June 29, 1943 in Madison, WI. He attended school in Madison, SD and went to Dakota State College. He later taught art in the elementary school in Madison, SD. He also enlisted in the United States Army in the mid 1960s. He then moved to Breckenridge, CO, then Galveston, TX and eventually Columbus, NM. He worked for many years as an interior decorator and clothing designer. In Columbus, NM he also ran a dinner theater for visiting tourists.

Michael is preceeded in death by his parents, Catherine and Matthew, both of Madison, SD; and his brothers, Barth and Matthew, both of Madison, SD.

Survivors include a sister, Kathleen M. O'Loughlen of Colorado.

A memorial ceremony will be held at the Public Library in Columbus, NM in March 2020.