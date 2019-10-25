Ruby Tweet was born June 11, 1920 on the Graff Farm northwest of Rutland, South Dakota to Frank Graff and Elsie Woldt. She grew up on the family farm with five brothers and one sister. Her siblings were Graffs: Kermit, Lorraine, Clayton, Bernard, Wilson and Garry. Ruby graduated from Rutland High School. She married Ernest Tweet in 1938 and they farmed near Rutland/Nunda and Chester all their life.

They had one son Milford James (Jim) of Owasso, OK. Included in her family is daughter-in-law, Sylvia; grandsons, Jim of Austin, MN, Rodney of Galveston, LA and Doyle of Ames, IA; great-grandchildren; Mandi, Amy, Nikke, Logan and Emily; great-great-granddaughter, Kinsley.

Ruby enjoyed the outdoors and spent as much time as possible gardening, raising chickens and geese. She spent many years setting up and attending Tupperware parties. Ruby was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church and belonged to the Ladies Aid and American Legion Auxiliary. She also worked in Brookings at Sokota Seed Corn, White Drug, City Library, 4-H office and 25-plus years as a greeter at Wal-Mart. She started as a greeter when the first Wal-Mart opened in Brookings. Ruby lived on her farm and continued to work part-time until she moved to Oklahoma to be near family.

She passed away from this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Evergreen Care Facility at Baptist Village in Owasso, OK at the age of 99 years.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Nunda, South Dakota.

Services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com