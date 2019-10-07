Elizabeth Morningwake

Elizabeth "Babbie" (Jordahl) Morningwake, age 57, of Madison, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral service will be 11 AM on Tuesday, October 8th at Weiland Funeral Chapel with Rev. Clint Thorson officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Monday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery at a later date.

Elizabeth Ann Robson was born July 26, 1962 in Madison, SD, the daughter of Larry and Carol (Woestman) Robson. She attended Madison High School and in 1978 she married Jack Jordahl. The young couple made their home in Madison. Babbie worked various jobs in the Madison area while she raised her 3 children at home.

In 1997, she married Harry Morningwake. A few years after they were married, they moved to Pennsylvania, where they lived for about 14 years. While living there, Babbie worked for the Pennsylvania DOT cleaning rest areas. She returned to Madison in 2014 and began working at PPD, and most recently she worked in the janitorial services at Dakota State University.

Her hobbies were gardening, socializing with her friends, listening to music, cleaning her house, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as loving life for the small things, being non-judgmental toward others, and being a very hard worker, but most of all, Babbie was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.

Babbie is survived by her son, Jeremiah Jordahl of Madison; son, Josh (Rebecca) Jordahl of Orangevale, CA; daughter, Megan Jordahl (Miguel Sansavour) of Madison; three grandchildren, Jeridan and Jelyssa Jordahl and Mikael Sansavour; two sisters, Vicki (Don) Vought and Brenda Langland both of Madison; a brother, Jerry Robson of Howard; and four nieces, Emily Robson, Kelly Emery, Jamie Voeltz and Kristen Wolf.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Mary.