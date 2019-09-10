September 10, 2019

Steve Kramer - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Steve Kramer

Posted: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 3:40 pm

By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Steve Kramer, 54, of Howard, died on Sept. 9, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Fri., Sept. 13, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Thursday with visitation until 7 p.m., at which time a prayer service will begin.

Kramer was born on Oct. 17, 1964, at Mitchell to Dean and JoAnn (Sundstrom) Kramer. He married Kay Kieffer on May 25, 1987.

Survivors include his wife, Kay; 3 children, Kendall, Nick (Amber) and Mitchell; 1 granddaughter; his mother, JoAnn; 5 brothers, Doug, Kim, Mark (Barb), Brian (Bette) and Tom; and 1 sister Liz (Lon) Gatton.

www.willoughbyfh.com

Posted in on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 3:40 pm.

