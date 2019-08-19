August 19, 2019

Janis Myers - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Janis Myers

Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 3:30 pm

Janis Myers By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Janis L. Myers, 86, of Madison, died on Aug. 17, 2019, at Madison Regional Health System.

Per her request, no funeral services will be held.

