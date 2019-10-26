Norma Heinssen Kringen went to be with the Lord on October 15th, 2019 in Casa Grande Hospital.

She was the daughter of Charlie and Lilian Heinssen of rural Colman, S.D. She graduated from Colman High School in 1956 and attended one yr. of college in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1958 she moved to Seattle, WA, where she married Charles Kringen on April 18th, 1958. She worked for the Boeing Co. and a consulting engineering company in the Seattle area prior to retiring. In 1989 she and Charlie moved to their lake home at Lincoln, Wash. where they spent 24 summers and the winters in Yuma, AZ. In 2012 they moved to Arizona City, AZ.

Norma loved camping, her church, and Eastern Star. She is survived by her husband of 61 1/2 yrs; their daughter, Beth and her husband Mark Stenberg; two grandsons, Emmett and Owen; and a sister, Alice Atkins of Tea.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Heinssen of Texas.

A memorial is planned for November 18th at 11:00 A.M. at Central Lutheran Church in Arizona City, Arizona