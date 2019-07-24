George Olson, 79, of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, July 17th at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls.

George Richard Olson, son of Ben and Edna (Tuttle) Olson was born December 9, 1939 and lived on farms in and around Canton, SD during his early years. He attended country school for 8 years and graduated from Inwood High School in 1958. After high school George attended Morningside College in Sioux City, IA.

After college he worked for local farmers until his enlistment in the Air Force in 1959 where he was initially stationed in San Antonio, TX. He also trained at technical school in Biloxi, MS before moving to Grand Forks, ND where he worked as an aircraft controller. There he met and married Elaine Gackle in 1963. They moved to Jamestown, ND where he was employed by Western Auto. After Jamestown, they moved to Lisbon, ND where George started his 35-year career with Melroe Company. He started as a Service Manager before being transferred to Bismarck, ND. They were transferred to Sauk Centre, MN for two years prior to being transferred to Madison, SD where they lived for 17 years. George finished his career with Melroe in Indianapolis, IN. George and Elaine retired to Sioux Falls, SD in 1999.

George and Elaine had three sons: Tim (Tracy), Mike (Melissa), and Mark (Heather); and six grandchildren: Grace, Sam, Mya, Carter, Jack and Madaly.

Preceding him in death were his parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister.

George is a member of St. John American Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will begin 11:00 am Saturday at St. John American Lutheran Church.

The Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, is in charge of arrangements.