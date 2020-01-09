Dennis Halseth, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls after a short illness.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Brandon Lutheran Church in Brandon, SD. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00-7:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Brandon Valley Special Olympics or the Brandon Valley Middle School Angel Fund.

Denny was born to Ervin and Alice Halseth on November 23rd, 1942, in Madison, SD. Denny's lifelong love of sports started at Madison High School where he excelled in football, basketball, and track. As student body president, he had the privilege of giving a welcome speech at his future wife's eighth-grade graduation ceremony. During his time in school, he also served as president of the MHS chess club where he developed an interest that became a lifelong hobby that he recently began to share with his grandson Jake.

Following graduation in 1961, Denny attended General Beadle State Teachers College, now Dakota State University, where he earned a degree in education. While in college he concentrated on the sport of football.

Following graduation, Denny took his first teaching & coaching position at Lake Norden, SD, where he and his wife, Mary, spent two years before taking a position in Estelline, SD. During this time, he completed a masters degree in education at South Dakota State University. His degree led to a position of Director of Physical Education in Richland Center, WI. During his time in Wisconsin, he developed his lifelong passion as a Green Bay Packers fan.

Choosing to return to South Dakota to be near family and friends, he taught American History and coached football at West Central High School in Hartford. His son Eric became an expected sight at school events, and his son Broc was born on a Friday game day. Sports became a family affair.

Denny made a move to Brandon Valley where he spent a long career teaching 8th-grade history at Brandon Valley Middle School and coaching wrestling & football at BVHS.

He treasured the relationships he had with students, athletes and staff who will remember him for his wit and sense of humor and may have a favorite Denny story to share.

Denny was especially proud of his two grandchildren, Anna and Jake, and enjoyed spending time with them fishing and netting frogs in the pond, going on Gator rides, and attending their activities and school events. He also loved hunting and spending time outdoors. He especially looked forward to an annual West River deer hunt with his sons Eric and Broc.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Mary Palm Halseth; his son and daughter-in-law, Broc and Krista Halseth, Sioux Falls; grandchildren Anna and Jake Halseth; his sister, Barbara Johnson, Madison, SD; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bette Johnson & Nick Van Lith, Lakeland, Florida; brother-in-law, Denny Dossett, Sioux Falls; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Denny was preceded in death by his son, Eric; his parents Ervin and Alice Halseth; his sister, Reda Rae Dossett; his in-laws, Leonard and Mildred Palm; and his brother-in-law, Norman Johnson.