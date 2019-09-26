Chad Driscoll

Chad Jeramie Driscoll, age 45, passed away at his home in Sioux Falls, SD on September 21st, 2019.

A celebration of Chad's life will be held on Thursday, September 26th at the Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation starting at 1pm with a service to follow at 3pm. Hansen Funeral Home in Irene is in charge of arrangements. hansenfuneralhome.com

Chad was born May 13th, 1974 in Madison, SD the only son of Anita Hartman-Ailts (Stepfather Kevin), Duane Driscoll and bonus mom Coco Driscoll. He grew up and attended school in Brookings, SD, graduating from Brookings High School in 1992. Immediately following his graduation, Chad proudly enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Riley, KS from 1992 to 1995. He then served in the South Dakota Army National from 1997-2000. During his service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Expert Marksmen qualifications Badge with Rifle Bar.

Following his honorable discharge, Chad was able to put his incredible talents to great use as he was accepted into the Engineering and Drafting program at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, SD and graduated in 1998. In 1995, Chad married Heather (Aylward) Wiese and in 1999 they welcomed one of his two greatest accomplishments, his oldest daughter, Madysen Driscoll. In 2006, his heart became full when he welcomed his youngest daughter Izzabella Driscoll (Stephanie Cox). His daughters were his greatest joy. When he wasn't sharing fishing stories, he was bragging about the two of them.

Chad loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends in the outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing bean bags with his dad. He never missed a chance to pick on and protect his little sisters Miriah (Ailts) and Kiley (Black). Chad also had a habit of "shopping" at his mom's house for items to decorate his own home.

Throughout his career, Chad was able to share his talents during his employment with DM&E Railroad, Sioux Valley Electric, DMC Waterjet and most recently Chad Javers Construction.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters Madysen Driscoll of Iowa City, IA and Izzabella Driscoll of Sioux Falls, SD; his parents, Anita and Kevin Ailts of Brookings SD and Duane and Coco Driscoll of Sioux Falls, SD; his sisters Miriah Ailts of Arlington, SD and Kiley Black of Sioux Falls, SD; his nephews and nieces, Dante and Dax Lee and Kru and Letty Black; his grandparents Dolly Hartman of Brookings, SD and Jim and Mary Asmussen of Ramona, SD; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Hartman, Walter and Margaret Driscoll, his Aunt Cecilia Hartman and Cousin Adam Hartman.