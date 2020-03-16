Ramona Weinkauf, 85, of Luverne, Minn., died on March 10, 2020.

Ramona Lear was born on March 26, 1934, at Ihlen, Minn., to Royal Marshall and Gettie Pearl (Floyd) Lear. On Feb. 27, 1954 she married Duane Weinkauf at Pipestone. He died on Sept. 18, 2009.

Survivors include 5 children, Don Weinkauf, Pam (Jim) Schloendorf, Deb (Doug) Sorenson, Brad Weinkauf and Jerry (Shawn) Weinkauf; one daughter-in-law, Kristie Weinkauf; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 6 siblings. She was preceded in death by one son, Dennis.

