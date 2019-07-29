July 29, 2019

Wilma Siegrist - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Wilma Siegrist

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 3:36 pm

Wilma Siegrist By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Wilma Siegrist, age 81, died on July 27, 2019, at Firesteel Healthcare Community in Mitchell.

Wilma was born on Oct. 8, 1937, in Florida to Arthur and Delia (Tadlock) Smith.

At her request, no services will be held.

www.weilandfuneralchapel.com

  • Print

Posted in on Monday, July 29, 2019 3:36 pm.

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.