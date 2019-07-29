Wilma Siegrist, age 81, died on July 27, 2019, at Firesteel Healthcare Community in Mitchell.
Wilma was born on Oct. 8, 1937, in Florida to Arthur and Delia (Tadlock) Smith.
At her request, no services will be held.
