Sylvia Callahan, age 88 of Lexington, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Sylvia Ann Simons was born August 15, 1931 in Volga, SD, the younger of two children born to Selmer Samuel Simons and Carrie (Askvik) Simons. She grew up a farm girl in Lake County, and graduated Valedictorian from Rutland High School in 1949. Sylvia married her best friend and life partner Vincent Leo Callahan on February 21, 1950 and they made their home in Madison, South Dakota where together they raised two children, son, Steven and daughter Kristen.

Sylvia worked side by side with Vincent on the family farm. In addition, she worked more than 25 years as a Chiropractic Assistant for her second son, Dr. Douglas Caron. Sylvia fostered 11 children throughout the years, caring and nurturing them in ways only she could. She was of Norwegian descent, and was so very proud of her heritage. She looked forward to the family tradition of making Norwegian Lefse, every holiday season. She loved to dance, and traveled the world over, with her dance partner Vincent by her side. In their later years, they traded the world for senior centers, and they maintained a very active social life. Sylvia was fun loving and exciting. She loved to travel and play cards. She will be dearly missed!

She was preceded in death by: Her husband, Vincent Callahan; Her parents, Selmer and Carrie Simons; and Her brother, Stanley Simons.

Sylvia is survived by: Her son, Steven Callahan and girlfriend Alice Weber of Madison, SD; Her daughter, Kris Easton and husband Mark of Lexington; 4 grandchildren, David Izzo and wife Seanna of Boerne, TX, Jared Callahan and wife Katie of Sioux Falls, SD, Noah Easton of Kalamazoo, MI and Abby Easton of Norman; 7 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Courtney, Wesley, Brooke, Cannon, Blake and Ellie; and A host of other family and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donation to St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 217 NW 4th St. Madison SD, 57042 or call at 605-256-2304. You may also go to there website, www.sttha.org.

Sylvia's Celebration of Life will be scheduled for some time, when we can share memories and celebrate her wonderful life. Send online condolences to www.wilsonlittle.com.