Robert Klassy, 96, of Madison, died on Oct. 8, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Home.

Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Oct. 12, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Burial will be in Lake Madison Lutheran Cemetery.

Klassy was born on Nov. 17, 1922, at Madison. He married Lena Pizzirusso on June 1, 1946.

Survivors include his wife, Lena; children Sandra Christensen, Debra Bettes, Jon Klassy, Susan Darrah and Tim Klassy; and brother Ray Klassy.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Jr.

www.weilandfuneralchapel.com