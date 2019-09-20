Vernie Jaacks

Vernie M. Jaacks, 78, of Colman, SD, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home in Colman under hospice care.

Vernie was born November 26, 1940 in Moody County, SD, to Emil and Martha (Clark) Jaacks. He went to school in Brookings and graduated in 1958 from Brookings High School. Vernie entered the Army and after his discharge in 1963 he returned home to farm in Moody County.

He married Sharon Ross in Colman, SD on October 1, 1966. They moved to Colman in 1970 and he drove truck for Ross Electric. In 1980 Vernie started a scrap metal business, retiring in 2016. He was a member of Colman Lutheran Church and supported the Colman Fire Department.

Vernie enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting two cylinder John Deere tractors but his priority was his family, his wife, two sons and grandsons.

Vernie is survived by his wife Sharon; two sons, Stacey, Colman, and Scott (Janice), Tea, SD; two grandsons, Austin and Ethan; and three siblings, Shirley (Stan) Reynolds, Flandreau; Isabelle Apland Holter, Brookings; Merle (Rosemary) Jaacks, Flandreau; and many nieces and nephews.

Vernie was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Harley.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Colman Lutheran Church with burial in the Colman Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday with a 7:00 pm prayer service at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman.

