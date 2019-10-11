Janice Zillgitt, age 87, of Madison, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her home. Per her request, no services will be held.

Janice Larson was born on December 19, 1931, at Moorhead, ND, to Walfred and Olive (Younker) Larson. She married Rodney Zillgitt on April 19, 1953 in Fairmont, ND. Janice worked as a Ophthalmology Technician in Sisseton before moving to Madison where she spent most of her days enjoying knitting, baking, fishing, and bowling.

She is survived by her children Bryan (Lana) Zillgitt of Madison, and Rory (Brenda) Zillgitt of Wentworth; eight grandchildren; 15 great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Carol Zillgitt of Watertown; and one sister-in-law, Carmen Zillgitt of Burnsville, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Rodney in 2003; and one son Kelly.

To send condolences, visit ellsworthfh.com.