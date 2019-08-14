August 14, 2019

Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Dr. Clyde Brashier By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Dr. Clyde Kenneth Brashier, 86, former Madison resident, died on Aug. 10, 2019 in Farmerville, La.

Brashier was a graduate of Louisiana Tech and earned his Ph. D. at the University of Nebraska. He was the first inductee into the South Dakota Academy of Science and was also inducted into the Dakota State University Hall of Fame. He was named Regional Humanitarian of the Year. He wrote two history books, one for his own family and another for Lake County, S.D., for which he received a National Book Award.

Survivors include 2 sons, Michael and Kenneth; and 1 granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba; his parents; and 10 siblings.

