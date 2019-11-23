Kandi Werner, age 57, of Montrose, ran into the arms of Jesus at Dougherty Hospice House on November 20, 2019 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was surrounded by her daughters and husband as she made a peaceful journey to her Heavenly home.

Kandi's family invites you to come celebrate a life well-lived at her funeral service at 3 PM on Monday, November 25th at the Ramsey Baptist Church, Montrose with Pastor Brandon Gonzales officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 PM on Sunday, November 24th at the Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM, where Kandi's family and friends are welcome to share a memory. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Ramsey Baptist Cemetery.

Kandi Ann Howe was born on February 11, 1962 in Madison, SD to Alvin and Victoria (Schirmacher) Howe. She attended school in Madison. Kandi married Tom Lentsch on November 27, 1982 and they welcomed two daughters, Brandi and Billie, into the world.

They parted ways, and she went on to marry Jim Werner on February 16, 1991. They were blessed with an adopted son, Jordan Werner. Jim, Kandi, and Jordan reside in rural Montrose.

Kandi enjoyed working in a variety of fields throughout her life. She spent time working at American Western, Programmer's Clearing House, her own satellite programming business (Sat 21), Madison Head Start, and Drive Line Solutions.

Kandi loved needy cats, beautiful flowers in her yard, great smelling perfume and candles, and her many, many friends and family. Kandi loved camping, and treasured her time camping with family and friends. Kandi had a special place in her heart for little ones. She spent many hours stocking up on hats and gloves for the children at Head Start. She delighted in being greeted at the grocery store by a little one shouting, "Hi Miss Kandi!" Above all, she cherished every opportunity to visit, video chat, and shop with her granddaughters.

Grateful for having shared her life are her granddaughters, Kaydence (9), Isabel (6), Lola (5), and Lucy (9 months); daughters, Brandi (Lance) Gerry of Chancellor, SD and Billie (Chris) Schoffelman of Lennox, SD; husband, Jim and son, Jordan of rural Montrose; sisters, Delain (Jon) Damm of Trent, SD, Annette (Mohammed) Abusharkh of Iowa, Angie (Jared) Wollan of Fargo, ND, Misty Howe of Rapid City, Bobbi Morrison of California; brother, Charlie (Crystal) Howe of Flandreau; mother, Victoria (Schirmacher) Madison of Madison; stepmother, Jean Howe of Black Hawk, SD; two sisters-in-law, Diane (Jeff) Cline of Fountain, CO and Melissa (Chad) Searcy of Granite Falls, MN; brother-in-law, Jeff (Lynette) Werner of Wilmont, MN; mother-in-law, Joyce Andersen of Leawood, KS, and numerous family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Howe; stepsister, Paulette Madison; father, Alvin Howe, father-in-law, Robert Werner; nephew, Jonathan Howe and niece, Danielle Howe.

In lieu of flowers, please bring children's hats, coats, and gloves to be donated to the Madison area Head Start. Kandi would want all her little Head Start friends to stay warm this winter.

Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.