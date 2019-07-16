Myrtle Brinkman

Myrtle I. Brinkman, age 96, of Ramona, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Avantara Care Center in Arlington.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church at Ramona. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Wednesday at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison with a prayer service at 7.

Myrtle Borchardt was born December 29, 1922, near Litchville, ND, to Henry and Anna (Lebahn) Borchardt. She was baptized in Litchville and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Ramona where she was a lifelong member. The family moved to South Dakota in 1928. She attended country school for eight years.

She married Malon Brinkman on November 1, 1944, at St. John Lutheran Church. They lived on her husband's homestead all of their married life. Malon passed away on January 3, 1996 and she remained on the farm until 2015. She resided with her son Henry and his wife for two years. Myrtle moved to Heritage Assisted Living until 2019 when she relocated to the Avantara Care Center in Arlington until her death.

Myrtle's favorite hobbies included flowers, gardening, making wedding cakes, bowling, and her chickens. She was well known by all of the customers that she delivered eggs to.

Myrtle is survived by her two sons, Henry (Julie) Brinkman and Marvin (Rose) Brinkman both of Ramona; five grandchildren, Shawn (Andrew) Szilvasi of Pierre, Stacie (Denise) Brinkman of Canton, Paula (Shawn) Miller of Huron, Keri (Jeremy) Wall of Ramona, and Kris (Greg) Harstad of Plummer, MN; 11 great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Malon; one sister, Helen Schmidt; and one brother-in-law, Lavern Schmidt

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.