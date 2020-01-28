Greta Verdick

Greta Lee Verdick, 84, former Madison resident, died on Jan. 23, 2020, at Madonna Towers in Rochester, Minn.

Greta was born on December 17, 1935, in Hastings, NE, to LeRoy and Eulalia (Blewitt) Ericsson. She grew up in Madison, SD, where she graduated from high school in 1954. Greta attending nursing school in Sioux City, IA, and completed training in anesthesia at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. She worked as a nurse anesthetist and instructor in anesthesia until she was unable to work due to changes in her health. On June 27, 1970, she married Bud Verdick at St. John's Catholic Church in Rochester.

In addition to Bud, she is survived by her son, Jay (Mandy) Verdick, and grandson, Tommy, all of Rochester. She is also survived by her brother Carl (Deanna) Ericsson of Sioux Falls, SD, sister Freda "Fritz" Stubsten of Rapid City, SD, brother Dick (Sue Olson) Ericsson of Madison, SD, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Greta loved to read and was known by many for her love of purple and her remarkable positivity, always finding the best in every situation.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wed., Jan. 29, at Madonna Towers Chapel with Rev. Joe Hennen officiating. Visitation will be held in the chapel one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

Online memorials are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.