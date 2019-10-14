Vernon Elmer Riedel, age 94, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village.

A celebration of Vernon's life will be from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the VFW Post 2638 Madison, SD (510 Washington Avenue South). An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.

Vernon Elmer Riedel was born on July 17, 1925 near Oldham, SD, to Willis and Nora (Heiser) Riedel. Vernon was raised and received his education in rural Oldham. Vernon enlisted into the United States Army at the age of 17. He honorably served as an infantryman in the European Theater with the 80th Ordnance Battalion, fighting in the Rhineland of Central Europe which included the Battle of the Bulge and many other battles. For his service, Vernon was awarded the Victory Medal European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 2 Bronze Battle Stars, 2 Overseas Service Bars, The Good Conduct Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal, Germany.

Upon his discharge in 1946, Vernon made his home in South Dakota. He was a proud Veteran and was able to travel to Washington, DC aboard the Honor Flight with Diann.

Vernon was united in marriage with D. Jean Rollins on June 12, 1947 in Pipestone, MN. The couple lived in the communities of Madison, Franklin and Wentworth, SD and were blessed with six children: Dennis, Diann, Duane, Danny, David and Dale. Jean passed away in 1984, following a battle with Cancer.

Following the death of Jean, Vernon began dating Doris Moose and together purchased an acreage outside of Wentworth. Doris passed away in 2016.

Vernon worked in highway construction and a janitor at Dakota State College before owning and operating his own septic tank business, Vernon Riedel's Sanitation, which he opened in 1983 and operated until his retirement at the age of 75. Vernon was a hard worker and took great pride in his work, and was always there to help anyone in need.

Vernon was a man who knew what he wanted. He enjoyed collecting antiques of all types; especially old cars, which he would spend countless hours tinkering with. In addition to collecting, Vernon enjoyed fishing and working on his farm. Above all, Vernon cherished the time spent with his family.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children: Diann Woldt of Sioux Falls, SD, three sons: Duane (Diana) Riedel of Worland, WY, David (Robin) Riedel of Orlando, FL and Dale Riedel of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren: Chad (Lynne) Riedel, Jennifer (Scott Casjens) Riedel, Denise (Sam) Ramirez, Erik (Anitha) Anderson, Steven Woldt, Candi (Nathan) Schoen, Daniel Riedel, Matthew Riedel, Brandyn (Shelly) Riedel, Alecia (Michael) Kranz, Lindsey Riedel, Macario Garcia, Stephen Toolsie and Brian Toolsie; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Don Riedel of Jacksonville, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; two sons, Dennis and Danny Riedel; daughter-in-law, Ruth Riedel; grandson, Joshua Riedel; three sisters: Lila Henja, Mary Ament and infant sister, Marie Elizabeth Riedel; two brothers, Robert Riedel and an infant brother, Earl Willis Riedel; and his companion, Doris Moose.