Dr. Lyle Christopherson

Dr. Lyle Paul Christopherson, age 63, of Huron, formerly of Howard, died on July 9, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital after a battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at his farm on Saturday at 3 p.m.

He was born in 1955 at Madison to Mary and Orten Christopherson. He grew up in Howard and attended the University of South Dakota followed by medical school in Kirksville, Mo. He worked with Community Counseling Services in Madison and Huron.

Survivors include 5 children, Sarah, Jessica, Melissa, Joshua and Amanda Christopherson; and 4 brothers, Mark, Gary, Lynn and Craig Christopherson.

