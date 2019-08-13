Maricarrol Kueter

Maricarrol Ann Kueter, 63, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Monday, August 19, at St. Michael Catholic Church followed by a burial at St. Michael Cemetery.
Visitation with family present will be Sunday, August 18 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a prayer service to follow. Survivors include her siblings, Larry, Steve (Gloriann), Sharon (Milo) Klein, Joan (John) Mahoney, Shirley, Nancy (Lonny) Johnson, Terry (Rhonda), Tom (Kim), and Sue (Jerry) Bergheim, and her 19 nieces and nephews.