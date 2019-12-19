Danny "Dan" Meyer

Danny "Dan" Harold Meyer, age 73, of Gig Harbor, WA passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.

Danny was born on Feb. 7, 1946 to Elmer and Mary Meyer in Madison, SD. He grew up on the family farm near Ramona, SD and graduated from Ramona High School in 1964. He moved to Tacoma in 1964 and attended Tacoma Community College, where he was part of the first graduating class. He also attended Bates Technical College for automotive repair training. He later instructed automotive repair and served on apprenticeship boards.

Dan and Sue married on August 19, 1967, moving to Gig Harbor in 1974. Dan started in the automotive industry working for Harold and Betty Stroud at Stroud's Auto Rebuild on South Tacoma Way, working in various capacities throughout the years. In 1984, Dan and Sue purchased Kay and MaryAnn Parks' collision repair shop at S 12th and Cedar in Tacoma (Kay Parks/Dan Meyer Auto Rebuild, Inc.) and for the next 30 years they built a successful business, taking care of people and providing quality craftsmanship.

He was on the forefront of environmental and safety programs concerning the automotive industry and was a longtime active member of the Automotive Service Association promoting positive industry relationships and standards.

In 2014 Dan and Sue sold their business and retired to the Cromwell area of Gig Harbor where he was often found mowing fields and tinkering with cars and tractors. Dan cherished helping others, his adventures with family and friends and attending his grandkids' activities. He touched countless lives by sharing his positive spirit and encouraging others, while being a cherished mentor to many. He was a selfless man, always offering his help, his friendship, or his quiet presence whenever needed. His joyful personality was contagious, his unforgettable laugh could always be heard. He enjoyed spending time at their Mason Lake property and his numerous trips to South Dakota for pheasant hunting and tractor collecting.

Our family is deeply grateful for the loving care and compassion his doctors, nurses, and staff have provided over the years, especially in his last days at Tacoma General hospital.

Danny is survived by Sue, his wife of 52 years; son Todd (Shannon); daughter Jennifer; grandkids McKenzie, Tyler, and Maddie; sisters Violet, Carol, Rose (Keith); brother Don (Tali); numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Richard and David.

A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 3410 6th Ave, Tacoma,WA 98406.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the MultiCare Foundation-Tacoma, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, or the American Cancer Society.

To share a memory of Dan please go to Havenrest.com.