Ray J. Entringer, 89, of Colman, died on Oct. 31, 2019, at the Dells Nursing & Rehab Center.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Grace; five children; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the church with a 6 p.m. scripture service.

