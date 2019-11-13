Carol Shaw

Carol was born to Gladys and Ray Shaw April 1944 in Canova, SD. Her parents ran the local general store where she ate lots of candy, to her childhood delight! Her brothers Dennis and Gail were cool and had contagious laughs. The family even had a pet raccoon, yes, a raccoon!

In Vermillion at USD, Carol joined a sorority and even found time to study, receiving her master's in business education. What did she do then? Of course, she taught bookkeeping, shorthand and typing in Klamath Falls OR, Three Forks MT, and Willow Creek MT. After a while in Three Forks, she quit teaching, had four daughters, co-owned a clothing store, and did accounting and office management at intriguing workplaces like a radio station, compounding pharmacy and city planning department.

No doubt you heard...Carol had legendary sewing skills. She made clothing to sell at her store and outfits for her daughters for prom, homecoming, weddings and Halloween. In the past couple of decades she made amazing works of art (aka, quilts!) for friends and family.

Though she loved beautiful Montana, she returned to South Dakota to care for her mom. Later she went to Phoenix, then Annapolis. Carol continued to work at exciting places: Phoenix Symphony, Annapolis Harbor Master, Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Of the many marvelous places to volunteer, some she chose were Maryland Hall performance center, Ford's Theatre, George Washington's home (Mount Vernon...in period costume!) and the National Cherry Blossom Festival (marching in the national parade).

You know that person who is "the nicest person you ever knew"? That was Carol, who daily went out of her way to find gifts, send cards or do something nice for those around her. She was a caring and loving soul who always had time for those in need. Carol lived a full life, traveling extensively with friends and family across the US and abroad, including Brazil, Australia, Ireland, Mexico and Caribbean islands.

Carol died September 23, 2019 in Annapolis and is survived by four daughters, Lori, Teri, Heidi, Judi; four grandchildren; her little dog Indy; and many friends.

Her generous nature extends to her passing in that she donated her body to scientific study.

Private ceremonies in MT and SD will be held when her ashes are returned to her family. Donations requested for Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Wellness House of Annapolis. [Full memorial can be found here: https://www.forevermissed.com/carol-gwen-shaw]