Vernelle Swanson passed away Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at The Neighborhoods in Brookings, SD.

Vernelle was the youngest of 5 children born to John and Anna (Christensen) Molstad in Madison, South Dakota on October 25th, 1920.

Vernelle graduated from Madison High School in 1948 and was a 1951 graduate of Augustana and Sioux Valley School of Nursing.

She worked as an RN at Sioux Valley Hospital, a nurse for Dr. Kendall Burns at Medical Arts and was a school nurse at Washington High School.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church, the FOPA Fraternal Order of Police Association and Sioux Valley Alumni. She enjoyed volunteering at First Lutheran Church and Sioux Valley Hospital.

Vernelle married Hollis (Beeler) Williams in 1956. He passed away in 1984 and she later married Don Swanson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 husbands; 2 sisters Lorraine (Vern) Tepe, Minneapolis, Delores (Howie) Myers California; 2 brothers Lyle (Tootie) Molstad, Ramona and 3-year-old Norman; 2 Nephews Jerry Molstad, Ramona and Bill Tepe, Texas.

Vernelle considered her nieces and nephews her children.

Vernelle was a special aunt to Junelle (Mike) Erdmanczyk, Minneapolis, and LaRae (Rick) Hildebrandt along with many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Always willing to help friends and family, please help or do a random act of kindness for someone to honor her memory.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Christ the Victor Chapel of First Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service time at the church.

