Janet DeRungs-Drewes

Janet Kathleen (Gross) (Eggebraaten) DeRungs-Drewes, 86, formerly of Madison, SD, went to her heavenly home on Sunday December 1, 2019.

Janet was born October 2, 1933 in Dubuque, IA. In 1937 her family moved to Madison, SD; after college she taught school in Ramona, SD, then in Pipestone, MN. She married Glenn Eggebraaten in 1956; she continued teaching in Volga, SD until starting her family. Janet worked several jobs in the area and retired from 3M in Brookings. Janet remarried in 2007 to Dale Drewes.

Janet was active in the church, she enjoyed singing in the choir and stayed acitive with the ladies auxiliary. Due to failing health, she moved to the nursing home in Brookings, SD.

Janet is survived by her 5 children, Kathy Belt of Rutland, SD, Linda (Mike) Jones of Rapid City, SD, G. Brad (Melissa) Eggebraaten of Hartford, SD, Amy (Loren) Lindholm of Wentworth, SD, and Andrew (Tammie) Eggebraaten of Hartford, SD; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Harry) Wernisch of Canby, MN; uncle Art Mauf; many nieces and nephews.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Leo Gross and Marguerite (Trueb) DeRungs; stepfather, Louis DeRungs; husband, Dale Drewes; granddaughter, Denise Schnider; brother, Richard Gross; sisters-in-law, Joan Gross and Mina Eggebraaten; brother-in-law, Graydon Eggebraaten; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces.

Memorial services will be held on Friday December 13th at 10:30 am at the United Methodist Church, Madison, SD. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 9:30 am.

Rude's Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com.